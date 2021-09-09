MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) – A new 9/11 traveling exhibit is debuting in Middle River for the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

America’s 9/11 Living Classroom will open on September 12 to honor the victims and heroes of 9/11. It features artifacts from Ground Zero, the Pentagon and the War on Terror.

“As the generation who witnessed 9/11 who lived through it, you know one day we’re all going to be gone so we hope to keep the promise to never forget is passed on to the younger generation,” said Chuck Ritz, founder of the non-profit group hosting the exhibit, the Hope and Peace Foundation.

The exhibit includes 40 stories including some of the lesser-known events that happened on 9/11.

“This shares a lot of stories, [it] talks about the great boat lift and Gander, Newfoundland and you know different ideas, different stories from 9/11 that people may not know about,” said Ritz.

This exhibit is being held at 1320 Innovation Street, Middle River, MD 21220 and is open on:

Sept. 12 and Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There is no charge for admission.

For more information, visit handpfoundation.org.