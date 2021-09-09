ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A female pedestrian was killed early Thursday morning when a vehicle struck her as she was walking in the travel lane of Route 29, Howard County police said.
Just after midnight, Ellicott City resident Staciemarie Erica Brown, 35, was hit by a a 2019 Nissan Rogue traveling southbound on Route 29 in the area of Frederick Road, police said. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Nissan Rogue was uninjured and is cooperating with authorities, police said.
An investigation of the collision is ongoing.