WASHINGTON (WJZ) — “We’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated coworkers.” said President Biden.

President Biden called out vaccine holdouts.

“We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us. So please, do the right thing,” said President Biden.

Thursday, the president highlighted a six-step approach for tackling covid. It’s the most sweeping rules to date.

“Everyone should get vaccinated it’s the key now,” said Donald Smith.

All nine million federal and contract workers must be vaccinated or risk losing their jobs. Private businesses with more than 100 employees must mandate vaccines or regular testing.

This impacts two-thirds of the workforce.

Companies that don’t comply could face fines up to $14,000 per violation.

“I think it’s a very good idea, I think it’s overdue and we need to do everything we can to protect ourselves from this variant,” said Renee Muller of Baltimore.

The University of Maryland Medical System called this decision a step in the right direction, saying in part: “these decisions aren’t easy for any leader, but this decision will ultimately save lives.”

“I think it’s a great idea because I think the delta variant is rising here and I think everyone… If you are going to employ you should be vaccinated because you don’t want to spread it to somebody else,” said Donald Smith.

In Baltimore county, county executive Johnny Olszewski made a similar announcement Thursday morning, mandating all 9,000 full and part-time county employees get the shot or get tested regularly.

“As we ask our employees to get vaccinated, I likewise encourage our businesses in Baltimore county to ask of their employees,” said Johnny Olszewski.

With covid cases on the rise, people like George Alston say requiring vaccines for workers will make him feel safer.

“This disease is not playing with anyone you know, you’re seeing people dying and dying and dying at some point or anyone somebody needs to have some common sense and say hey people are dropping like flies,” said Alston.

Not everyone is thrilled about the president’s announcement. Some Republican lawmakers are calling the vaccinate mandate for private businesses unconstitutional.

The republican national committee says it plans to sue the Biden administration over the mandate.