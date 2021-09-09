COVID-19 IN MARYLANDCases Jump Over 900, Positivity Rate Remains Flat
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– According to reports, Ravens fear Gus Edwards and Marcus Peters tore their ACLs today.

After losing J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill for the season, the Ravens fear that they’ve lost another running back for the season in Edwards. He was helped off the field today after suffering a “serious” knee injury.

The Ravens just signed veteran running back Le’Veon Bell to the practice squad, so Bell and Ty’son Williams are the only healthy running backs on the roster.

