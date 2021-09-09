BALTIMORE (WJZ)– According to reports, Ravens fear Gus Edwards and Marcus Peters tore their ACLs today.
After losing J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill for the season, the Ravens fear that they've lost another running back for the season in Edwards. He was helped off the field today after suffering a "serious" knee injury.
The Ravens just signed veteran running back Le’Veon Bell to the practice squad, so Bell and Ty’son Williams are the only healthy running backs on the roster.
Ravens fear that RB Gus Edwards suffered a season-ending torn ACL during today's practice, per source.
Loss of JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards (today) & Justice Hill are brutal. BUT- the Ravens still have their #1 rusher Lamar Jackson & it's his ability to run that opens the field for the RB's. Others can/will fill in at RB. No, not ideal but not insurmountable IMO 🏈@WJZ #Depth
