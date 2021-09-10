BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Baltimore City officials unveiled a new update to its online COVID-19 dashboard on Friday to lay out the progress of the vaccination effort in different parts of the city.

A new map has been added to the website and it shows the percentage of people that have been vaccinated in different community statistical areas.

“This dashboard overhaul will make it easier for residents and the public to see exactly what Dr. Dzirasa our health experts and I use to make calls to protect the health and safety of us all,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said that the health department is monitoring the seven-day averages of new cases, hospitalizations, deaths and the positivity rate. She also stressed the continued need for an indoor mask mandate.

“The CDC has indicated that the city continues to experience substantial community transmission and we will maintain our mask mandate until we begin seeing the city turn the cove on these key metrics,” said Dr. Dzirasa.

Mayor Scott also announced that the health department is offering free Ravens tickets as a vaccination incentive.

People can get them by going to one of the city’s vaccination clinics and taking a selfie in front of the health department’s banner, tags the health department and uses the hashtag #BmoreVax will be entered in the contest. The winner will be awarded two tickets in the mayor’s skybox. Scott says the city will hold the contest for each Ravens home game.