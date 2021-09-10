REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) The Baltimore Humane Society will host the second Party In the Park, an outdoor concert with vendors, food trucks and family friendly activities, on Oct. 9, the organization announced on Thursday.
Rock band Fantasm will headline and play covers ranging from Elvis to the Arctic Monkeys, and the event will also have corn hole, arts and crafts, a climbing wall and activities for children.
Vendors and food trucks will be on site, as will pet rescues and animal organizations. There's also going to be a cash bar with Tito's cocktails, beer and wine. Coolers and outside food and beverage are prohibited.
Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for kids ages 6-13. Children age 5 and younger will be admitted free. There’s also a family pack with two adult and two kids tickets for $50. Proceeds will benefit the Baltimore Humane Society.
The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Baltimore Humane Society's grounds in Reisterstown, at 1601 Nicodemus Road.
To purchase tickets and find out more details, head to https://bit.ly/BHSPartyInTheParkFantasm.