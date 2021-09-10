BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed another man on I-895 in Baltimore County, Maryland Transportation Authority Police said Friday.
On Sept. 8 around 9:45 p.m., an officer on patrol pulled over to investigate two vehicles on the shoulder of the northbound side of I-895 near the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. The officer found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds “who stated that another man had a knife and had stabbed him,” police said.
Additional officers arrived and arrested 31-year-old Jose Funes Gutierrez, who was later transported to the Baltimore County Detention Center. The victim was taken to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Maryland Transportation Authority Police Investigations Unit at 410-537-6700.