WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The Community College of Baltimore County’s Transportation Training Center program will expand from 18 to 28 students, thanks to nearly $124,000 in federal funding, according to a statement from Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s office Friday.
The money will help students who are veterans train to get their Commercial Driver's License, and the program guarantees job placements with transportation companies across Maryland when the students finish.
The funding, which Van Hollen, Sen. Ben Cardin and Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger all helped secure, comes from the Fiscal Year '21 Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training Grant Program, according to the statement. Established by Congress in 2005, the program expands civilian CDL training for service members to reduce the severity and number of commercial motor vehicle accidents and provides CMV training to service members and their spouses.
"Truck driving is number one out of the top 20 family-sustaining wage occupations," CCBC President Sandra Kurtinitis said in the statement. "We are extremely grateful for this federal funding which allows us to expand our CDL program, bridging the gap between industry needs and the trained workers to fill them."