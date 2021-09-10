GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — An impatient motorist drove his car at a crossing guard who had stopped traffic to allow three elementary school students to cross the street and hit her leg, Anne Arundel County police announced Friday.
On Sept. 9 around 8:45 a.m., an Anne Arundel County Police officer working her crossing guard shift stopped traffic at the intersection of Shetlands Lane and Tam O Shanter Glen. The guard had a uniform on with a fluorescent yellow vest with a blinking red light at the time of the incident, police said.
The driver of a blue Tesla then drove at the crossing guard and hit her in the leg, causing a minor injury, police said.
Another officer saw the license plate of the car, leading to the arrest of 32-year-old Glen Burnie resident Joseph Hernandez, police said.