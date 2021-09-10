COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Athletics released a report that analyzed the economic and fiscal impacts associated with Maryland Football.
"The return of in-person Big Ten football to Maryland is not just good news for sports lovers, it is good news to the State and regional economy, which stands to gain new jobs and spending and boost Prince George's County's already strong tourism sector," said Dr. Richard Clinch, the Director of the Jacob France Institute at the University of Baltimore and the author of this study.
The report also includes information that shows Maryland Football makes significant economic contributions to both Prince George's County and Maryland.
The goal of the study was to provide a high-level estimate of the economic, jobs, and fiscal impacts.
One of the key findings of the report shows that each Maryland football game supports an estimated $27.3M in economic activity in Maryland.