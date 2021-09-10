WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police on Friday said they were able to recover $12,000 for an elderly woman who believed she was the victim of a scam.
On Friday morning around 8 a.m., the Carroll County resident arrived at the at the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack and told state troopers she was convinced to send $12,000 cash to Belmont, California after receiving a phone call.
A trooper contacted the FedEx Law Enforcement Liaison in California and was able to have the package pulled from delivery. The money is on its way back to the victim.
Maryland State Police advise that residents to trust their instincts. "If you think it might be a scam, it probably is one," police said.
The case is still under investigation.