BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a new year with the same expectations as always. The Quest to become Super Bowl Champions has already started for the Ravens. Today is a chance for the fans to join the ride.

Not even an official second into the regular season, the Ravens are down their top three running backs not to mention players already recovering from injuries. Still, no excuses from the purple and black or their fans. They’re ready to go!

“That’s really a bummer but we’re going to have to transition through it and figure out what’s going to happen so we’re here to support the team and get ready for some football,” said Amy Wunderlin of Baltimore.

Downtown, you know it had to be pumped and loud so Poe made it out the next! Cheerleaders kept it jumping!

“We have the greatest fans in the world. Baltimore loves their Ravens and we love them back so I think it has to do with last year, 2020, was a weird year for everyone. We weren’t able to have fans in the stands so we’re excited to have our fans back at M&T Bank stadium,” said Deandra Duggans, Baltimore Ravens Cheerleader.

And they weren’t done. Dunkin in Owings Mills. Donuts? Give us the whole box!

“Dunkin is celebrating by giving all of our loyalty members a free donut when they order any size coffee every Friday throughout the Ravens season,” said Collen Krygiel with Dunkin.

And you’re not celebrating hard enough if you’re not repping a Raven and Dunkin logo on the side of your car.

Key chains, gift cards, Ravens swag! You know they had it all for the fans who saw their team win their first playoff game in years. The regular season may start Monday in Vegas but we’re already seeing wins across Baltimore.