BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Medical System on Friday committed to a $15 per hour minimum wage, raising the salaries of 1,500 workers.
The pay hike is set to take effect in the pay period beginning Sept. 12 and includes full- and part-time employees who are not represented by a union.READ MORE: Mayor Scott Says He Will Not Rollback Testing Opt-Out For City Employees One Day After Biden's Mandate For Federal Workers
“Investing in our team members is an investment in our future and in our communities,” said Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of UMMS. “We are committed to providing equitable pay for our team members and investing in the people who carry out our mission every day. Our System has embarked upon a very purposeful effort to become a destination employer for top talent by fostering an engaged, inclusive and diverse workforce.”READ MORE: World Suicide Prevention Day: Here's How To Help In 2021
UMMS officials said they have also waived caps on paid time off accruals during the COVID-19 pandemic and offered new incentive programs.
The clinical practices of the University of Maryland School of Medicine raised the minimum wage to $15 per hour back in July.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: Cases Jump To 1,553 But Positivity Rate Remains Flat
“While so much of our collective focus over the past 18 months has been on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, our leadership never lost sight of our broader mission – to transform health care and build on our commitment to provide the best possible care for our patients and better serve the communities in which we live and work,” Dr. Suntha added.