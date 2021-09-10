BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday said he would not rollback part of the city’s vaccination policy that allows employees to opt for regular testing instead of getting the shot, one day after President Biden enacted a stricter mandate for federal workers.
Under Biden's policy, federal workers would be referred to their agencies' human resources and may face disciplinary actions. The new federal rules also call for companies with more than 100 employees to require full vaccination or weekly testing.
During a press conference Friday, Scott said he did not want to go back on his word to municipal employees.
"This is about us working with our employees, with our partners in labor, with the health commissioner, with our HR director to make sure that we're getting more of our employees vaccinated," the mayor said. "As we said when we announced this last week, we're going to use the data to drive how we go further and if we need to go further."
City employees have until Oct. 18 to provide proof of vaccination or begin weekly testing for COVID-19.
The city also unveiled new metrics on the Baltimore City Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard.
