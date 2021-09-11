Annapolis, MD (WJZ)– Annapolis City Police are investigating a suspicious death of a 17-year-old as a homicide after the teen was found dead from a gunshot wound.
Police were called to an apartment in the 400 block of Captains Circle at 4:24p.m. on Friday for a report of death.
When officers arrived they found 17-year-old Christian Parada of Annapolis who was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information is available at this time by detectives are urging anyone with information about this incident to call 410-260-3439 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.
If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.
