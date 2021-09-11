BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Ron Daniels, president of Johns Hopkins University, will lace up their running shoes and run two ceremonial laps Monday to celebrate the grand opening of the new track and field at the Elmer A. Henderson: A Johns Hopkins Partnership School.
The event will kick off a yearlong focus on exercise, health and wellness, according to a statement from the school. The track was completed this summer and also will allow the students to play football and soccer, the statement said.
The track will be open to the public during non-instructional hours to provide fitness opportunities in a neighborhood where recreation facilities are limited, the statement said. The track, which cost more than $1 million, was funded through a combination of donor and institutional funds. The track is 166 meters and the field is 60 yards.
The event also will feature a health and wellness fair with activities for children and clinics and demonstrations from the Hopkins football and men’s and women’s lacrosse teams. The Johns Hopkins Medicine Mobile Vaccination Truck also will provide COVID-19 shots to the community.
The event is from 4 to 6 p.m. at the school, 942 N. Patterson Park Ave. Face masks are required.
Henderson-Hopkins serves about 600 students in prekindergarten through eighth grade and is a city public school operated by the Johns Hopkins University School of Education in partnership with Morgan State University.