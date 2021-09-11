BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As COVID cases rise and students return to the classroom, a General Assembly committee is getting ready to vote on the mask mandate for all Maryland public schools.
A final decision will be made during a virtual hearing on Tuesday. Most school districts are already requiring masks be worn at all times.
Carroll County schools are one of the few where masks are optional right now. The school board is working on a request for flexibility on the mask mandate based on local COVID-19 cases.