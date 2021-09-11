COVID-19 IN MARYLANDMore Than 1.3K Cases Reported Saturday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Fair officially ends Saturday.

It was extended for a few days for the Affair After the Fair.

The event is more intimate. There are no livestock or horse exhibits, but most of the rides and food stands were still set up.

There were a few special events to round out the final night. There was a 4-H dog show Saturday afternoon and the classic car show later in the evening.

 

