BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were killed Friday and Saturday in Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.
Officers found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 400 block of North Montford Avenue just before 3 p.m. Friday, police said. He died at a nearby hospital.
Officers found a 30-year-old man who apparently had been cut by a sharp-edged object in the 1700 block of Dundalk Avenue just before 12:45 p.m. Saturday, police said. He also died at a nearby hospital.
Police are asking anyone with information on either homicide to call 410-306-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or visit the Metro Crime Stoppers website.