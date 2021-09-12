COVID-19 IN MARYLANDMore Than 3.8 Million Residents Now Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 18-yeat-old Jackel Moore.

Moore was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Skipjack Court in Essex. She was last seen wearing a black bonnet, a long white t-shirt and shorts.

Police said she may be in emotional distress.

Anyone with information regarding Moore’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

