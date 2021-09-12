ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 18-yeat-old Jackel Moore.
Moore was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Skipjack Court in Essex. She was last seen wearing a black bonnet, a long white t-shirt and shorts.
Police said she may be in emotional distress.
Anyone with information regarding Moore's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.
#CriticalMissing: Jackel Moore (18), 5'4, 120lbs, wearing a blk bonnet, long knee length white t-shirt & shorts. Last seen today around 4:30pm on Skipjack Court, 21221 in #Essex. She may be in emotional distress. If seen/have info call 911 or 410-307-2020. Please Share #Missing pic.twitter.com/6DpdtzRVdv
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 13, 2021