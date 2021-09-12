BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police departments across the region celebrated National Police Woman Day on Sunday.
National Police Woman Day celebrates women who enforce the law around the county.
Check out the celebration posts below:
Today, BPD acknowledges and celebrates the contributions of female police officers. Earlier this year, the department signed the @30x30initiative to increase female representation to 30%. Join the team and be a part of the greatest comeback story EVER! pic.twitter.com/VE79NrMiTu
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) September 12, 2021
The Anne Arundel County Police Department has many women in its ranks (including our chief, two majors, one captain and two lieutenants!) Know a strong woman who would make a great officer?! Tag them here!
(Some photos were taken prior to COVID.) pic.twitter.com/9CD2RgwIeH
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) September 12, 2021
Today is #NationalPoliceWomanDay we would like to acknowledge and celebrate the woman in law enforcement for their continuous dedication, community service, sacrifice and courage. Thank you for all you do! #pgpd #firsttoserve pic.twitter.com/eFCIxAp2tB
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 12, 2021
It's #NationalPoliceWomanDay! Today, we celebrate the women of #BCoPD – both past and present – who serve our community and keep us safe. Thank you for your dedication and service! pic.twitter.com/9Kpde6TjiL
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 12, 2021
MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Police Searching For 18-Year-Old Jackel Moore
Thank you for all you do!