BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after three men were shot in South Baltimore Sunday evening.
Officers responded to the 200 block of South Payson Street around 6:12 p.m. after hearing gunfire. On the scene, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. All of the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information is regards to this shooting is asked to contact 410-396-2499. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.