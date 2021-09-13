BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amazon will provide a tour of its newly launched delivery station on Van Deman Street.
This will be the first in Baltimore City and share Baltimore hiring numbers. RSVP for an appointment from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14th.
The announcement will be for permanent full and part-time jobs at Amazon facilities. On average, Amazon employees earn more than $18 per hour.
These employees also have access to health care and dental benefits, paid time off, and paid leave. Last week, Amazon announced that it is investing $1.2 billion to fund full college tuition. This money also includes high school diplomas, GEDs, and English as a Second Language proficiency certifications for its front-line employees.
Amazon is also adding three new education programs to provide employees with the opportunity to learn skills within data center maintenance and technology, IT and user experience and research design.