BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is calling on local nonprofits to submit proposals for some of the city’s $641 million in American Rescue Plan funds, Mayor Brandon Scott said on Monday.

Starting Oct. 1, nonprofit organizations can submit their proposals through a portal on the website of the Mayor’s Office of Recovery Programs.

A seven-member team will review proposals and help organizations with developing a budget, designing a program, meeting federal reporting requirements and other steps, Scott said.

A team of advisors will score proposals before sending them to Scott’s office.

“Proposals where equity and partnership are central tenets of the project will be scored the highest,” Scott said in a video announcement.

The Mayor’s Office of Recovery Programs will hold a virtual information session on the application process on Sept. 28.

City agencies were given a similar opportunity to submit proposals for the relief money.

The mayor also outlined some of his administration’s priorities for the federal money, including community-based violence-reduction initiatives, a recovery fund for small businesses and expanded broadband access. City officials will provide more details about these initiatives during a series of announcements in September and October, Scott said.

“$641 million is a significant investment,” Scott said. But in a city like Baltimore, with deep, systematic challenges, even before the pandemic, we must be strategic and targeted in our approach–with an eye toward making a definitive, measured impact on our city through a lens of equity.”