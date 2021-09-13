ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,103 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, according to state health department data released Monday morning.

The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by .02% to 4.75%.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

“The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the surging Delta variant, and Maryland’s vaccination rate continues to outpace the nation,” Hogan said.

More than 3.8 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations decreased by 7, to 802. Of those hospitalized, 597 remain in acute care and 205 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 511,646 total confirmed cases and 9,964 deaths.

There are 3,806,256 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,683,600 doses. Of those, 3,877,344 are first doses with 3,609 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,510,543 second doses, 3,855 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 295,713 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 498 in the last day.

The state reported 82.2% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infections dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. There have been 14,006 total cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders as of last Sunday, Sept. 5.

Of those cases, 1,060 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized, representing 7.4% of all Covid cases hospitalized in the state. One hundred fully vaccinated Marylanders have died, representing 6% of lab-confirmed Covid deaths in the state.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 8,127 (219) 1* Anne Arundel 48,651 (689) 15* Baltimore 71,366 (1,698) 41* Baltimore City 57,211 (1,262) 26* Calvert 4,832 (90) 1* Caroline 2,650 (37) 0* Carroll 10,492 (261) 6* Cecil 7,414 (160) 2* Charles 13,042 (224) 2* Dorchester 3,536 (68) 1* Frederick 22,191 (343) 10* Garrett 2,400 (68) 1* Harford 18,587 (308) 7* Howard 21,198 (259) 7* Kent 1,501 (49) 2* Montgomery 77,696 (1,612) 51* Prince George’s 94,015 (1,599) 43* Queen Anne’s 3,373 (58) 1* St. Mary’s 7,629 (138) 1* Somerset 2,913 (45) 0* Talbot 2,442 (49) 0* Washington 16,548 (346) 5* Wicomico 9,414 (191) 0* Worcester 4,418 (110) 1* Data not available 0 (81) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 32,127 (4) 0* 10-19 54,369 (6) 1* 20-29 93,674 (48) 1* 30-39 88,115 (125) 7* 40-49 75,427 (316) 5* 50-59 74,383 (880) 33* 60-69 49,599 (1,704) 27* 70-79 27,157 (2,516) 46* 80+ 16,795 (4,363) 105* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 268,056 (4,809) 109* Male 243,590 (5,155) 116* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity