BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dick’s Sporting Goods will hold a “National Signing Day” on Sept. 15 as the company looks to hire 210 seasonal workers in Baltimore area stores.
The retailer is looking to fill seasonal roles at locations in Baltimore, Cockeysville, Bel Air, Westminster, Glen Burnie, Gambrills, Ellicott City and Annapolis ahead of the holiday shopping season.
The company said seasonal associates can expect “competitive pay” and an in-store discount.
Across the country, the sporting good store is planning to hire 10,000 people before the holiday season, according to a news release.