TIMONIUM, M.d (WJZ) — Fire crews respond to reports of a fire at Dulaney High School in the auditorium.
Crews quickly extinguished the fire and 911 received numerous calls and texts.
No injuries were reported and the crew remains on the scene for smoke removal.
Fire crews on scene of a fire in the auditorium of Dulaney High School. 911 received multiple calls at 1514 and crews quickly extinguished the fire. No injuries have been reported. Crews remain on scene for smoke removal. ^TF DT1514 pic.twitter.com/Rl2JWy9Anm
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) September 13, 2021