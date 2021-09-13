COVID-19 IN MARYLANDMore Than 3.8 Million Residents Now Fully Vaccinated
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Dulaney High School, Fire, fire crews

TIMONIUM, M.d (WJZ) — Fire crews respond to reports of a fire at Dulaney High School in the auditorium.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and 911 received numerous calls and texts.

READ MORE: Ravens Fan Duff Goldman Shares Favorite Chili Recipe Ahead Of Ravens Season Opener

No injuries were reported and the crew remains on the scene for smoke removal.

READ MORE: Police No Longer Believe There Is A Public Safety Threat Following Report Of Shooting In Cape St. Claire

CBS Baltimore Staff