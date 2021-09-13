COVID-19 IN MARYLANDMore Than 3.8 Million Residents Now Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police need your help in locating the suspect involved in a homicide that occurred on November 9, 2020.

This is in reference to the homicide of 33-year-old Justin Ikenna Onuoha in the 1100 block of Bonaparte Avenue.

Police are offering a cash reward to anyone that can provide information that will lead to an arrest or an indictment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

