ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Two Park Rangers who saved the lives of two residents by administering Narcan will be recognized.
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball will also provide a comprehensive opioid update. The event will take place at Rockburn Branch Park in Elkridge on Tuesday, September 14th at 11:00 a.m.
“In 2021, Narcan was administered in every case of a non-fatal overdose,” said Ball. “During the pandemic, our Health Department has continued to work with community partners and government departments to train more people in overdose response, including how to administer Narcan in an emergency. These efforts have resulted in real results and lives saved.”