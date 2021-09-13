BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health on Monday launched a new dashboard tracking how people around the world feel about COVID-19 vaccines, masking and other pandemic protocols.
In a global survey taken last month, more than half of unvaccinated respondents in 50 countries said they would not get the shot.
“The researchers found that the primary reasons around the world for resisting vaccination include fears about side effects, a desire to wait until more people have had the shots so they know they are safe, and a lack of confidence in whether the vaccine really works,” according to the Bloomberg School.
The most recent survey was conducted between Aug. 16-31. The dashboard gathers data from daily surveys that have polled more than 12 million people from 115 countries since May, a more robust sampling compared to a previous dashboard that had less frequent surveys between June 2020 and May 2021.
Conducted by Carnegie Mellon University in the U.S. and the University of Maryland in other countries, the daily surveys are expected to continue until the end of the year, and new data will become available every two weeks.
“Our analysis of this large trove of data finds that while vaccine hesitancy is real, there are many people around the globe who can be encouraged to get their doses—if public health officials can build and share their messages to address their concerns,” says Dominick Shattuck, the the Johns Hopkins Center for Communication Programs director of monitoring evaluation and learning.
In January 2020, Hopkins launched a dashboard tracking COVID-19 cases and deaths around the world.