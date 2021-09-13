Hi Everyone!

Two words: VEGAS BABY! The Ravens open their season tonight in Las Vegas. What a spectacle that is going to be. We are at the doorstep of a three-day run of summer in the city. Here in Charm City it will be Vegas hot, 93 degrees this afternoon, but not desert dry. Rather, Mid-Atlantic sticky. The heat index today will be three shy of 100 degrees. BALTIMORE BABY! And it will be quite hot and humid again tomorrow. A break in this heat does come mid-week. 90 degrees Wednesday, but then a cold front sends us back into the comfortable mid 80’s for the week’s end, and weekend. (By the way, our averages today are 81/60 degrees.)

Let’s talk the phrase “Vegas Baby!” You’re going to hearing it all day. So where did this come from?

A Google check brought up the answer. It involves legendary tough guy actor, but with a heart of gold, Telly Savalas and his hit TV show, “Kojak.” Kojak was a private eye who would reassure a client with the line, “Who loves ya, baby?” Well at the height of the show’s popularity, a business called “Players Club” hired Savalis as a spokesman. Quoting the Google source now, “Part of his pitch was to explain where the Players Club card could be used. He said, ‘It’s Vegas Baby.’” And some pop culture history was born.

Opening day for the Ravens. And let’s hope by games end we will be hearing everyone say, “Lamar Baby!’

MB!