BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Around 4:20 p.m. Monday evening, an unarmed suspect attempted to carjack a victim as they were entering their car.
The suspect struggled with the victim for their car keys. Even though an onlooker attempted to intervene, the suspect managed to get into the car and drive away.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The onlooker who helped refused medical treatment at the scene.
A short time later, detectives recovered the victim’s car and took a person of interest into custody. This remains an open Investigation.