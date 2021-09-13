BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Patrol officers responded to the 3600 block of Caton Avenue to investigate a shooting Monday evening.
When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim is listed in stable condition.
Southwest District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and took control of the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Southeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2488.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.