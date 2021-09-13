BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Port Covington Development Team announced the selection of McDevitt and Cana Development as the retail leasing team for Port Covington.

The team consists of investors like Sagamore Ventures, Goldman Sachs and the lead developer, Weller Development Company. This will be a 235-acre redevelopment project located on Baltimore City’s prime waterfront.

Port Covington currently has 1.1 million square feet of construction currently underway, including 116,000 square feet of retail space.

The Development Team will continue to find new ways to bring innovation and entrepreneurship to Port Covington neighborhood and Baltimore.

“We are thrilled to be working with McDevitt and Cana Development, two leaders in the retail industry,” said Marc Weller, Founding Partner at Weller Development Company.

With offices throughout the United States and internationally, McDevitt has a deep understanding of the most compelling retail and gathering environments throughout the world.

“The scale, location, and best-in-class design of Port Covington is the magical combination of ingredients that will result in a world-class, dynamic, waterfront neighborhood,” said McDevitt Chief Executive Officer Wade McDevitt.

CANAdev is a full-service commercial real estate firm that has led large-scale developments with more than 42 million square feet of commercial real estate, including hotels, corporate headquarters, live music, sports arenas/stadiums and food halls.

“As a Baltimore-based company, we are excited to play a role in this transformational, new addition to our city,” said Michael Morris, Principal at CANAdev. “While supporting McDevitt to identify and procure the best-in-class retail, our goal is to ensure that Port Covington provides our local retail community with the opportunity to participate while uniquely representing our city.”

Port Covington’s Chapter 1B development will begin delivering in 2022.