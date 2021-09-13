BALTIMORE (WJZ) — To prepare for the Raven’s game, Chef Duff Goldman partnered with Pepsi to share his favorite gameday meal for the season kickoff.

This meal is his special chili dog chili.

Please see below for the recipe:

Ingredients

3 oz dried whole chilis (I use a combination of anaheim, guajillo, ancho, costeno, and california)

2 teaspoons ground cumin

salt to taste

5 tablespoons of lard (or can use 5 tablespoons of olive oil as a substitute)

2 1/2 pounds ground beef

1 yellow onion, chopped fine

3 cloves of garlic, minced

2 cups beef stock

2 cups water

1/4 cup yellow corn meal (masa harina if you have it)

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons white vinegar

Method

1- preheat the oven to 300 degrees. place dried chilis in one layer on a baking sheet and roast them until fragrant, 10-15 minutes. you don’t want any color on them so if they start turning browner than they already are, pull them out.

2- boil 6-8 cups of water, put the roasted dried chilis in a big bowl and pour the boiling water over them. Cover with a towel and let sit for 25 minutes.

3- when the chilis are soft, cut them lengthwise and scrape the seeds and the membranes out and discard. Put the harvested chili meat in a blender. Add salt, cumin, a few tablespoons of the chopped onion, and white vinegar. Blend on high until you have smooth, thick paste. Set aside.

4- In a large stockpot, melt the lard on medium-high heat. Add the ground beef and chopped onion and vigorously stir. You want the ground beef completely broken down so it fits on a chili dog. Once the beef and onions are well cooked and a little caramelized, add the garlic and cook for 3 more minutes, then add the chili paste, beef stock and water, reduce to a simmer.

5- Cook for about 90 minutes (at least). Go nice and slow. You will be reducing the liquid while creating slow, complex flavors. Taste the chili as you go and adjust flavors with vinegar, brown sugar, salt, and cumin as you see fit. When your chili looks nice and dark red and tastes delicious, add the cornmeal and stir well. This will help thicken the chili.