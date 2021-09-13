ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Starting Monday, the Anne Arundel Medical Center is delaying elective surgeries that require overnight hospital stays due to an increase in COVID-19 patients and emergency room visits, operator Luminis Health announced last week.
"Our priority is caring for our community; this will allow us to provide care to those with the most urgent needs, while maintaining the health of the rest of our patients," Luminis Health wrote in a Facebook post.
The group said staff would call anyone whose procedure is impacted by the decision.
Anne Arundel County reported 130 new cases and a positivity rate of 5.25% on Sept. 10. As of Friday, 55 residents in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to county data. There have been 48,289 confirmed cases and 681 deaths in the county during the course of the pandemic.
In its post, Luminis Health encouraged residents to get vaccinated.
"If you are unvaccinated, the science is clear – COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective," the group said. "Our Community Health Team is hosting vaccine clinics this month."
A list of the clinics can be found here.