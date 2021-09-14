BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police arrested 31-year-old Toni Arnold on Friday and charged her with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her mother, Sherry Birmingham.
On Aug 16. around 10:08 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard in Morrell Park for a report of gunfire and found Birmingham, 48, with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Birmingham was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and later pronounced dead.
Following an investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Arnold, who is being held in Central Booking.