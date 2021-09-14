TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police arrested and charged 55-year-old Erick Anderson after he allegedly carjacked an elderly woman who was getting into her vehicle outside the Shop Rite grocery story in Timonium.
On Monday around 4:20 p.m., an unarmed suspect approached the woman as she was getting into her car outside the W. Aylesbury Road shopping center. The two struggled over the keys. A Good Samaritan tried to help, but the suspect was able to get away in the car.
The driver struck both the woman and the Good Samaritan as he fled the scene, police said.
The 86-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with “what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries,” police said. The Good Samaritan refused medical treatment.
Officers arrested Anderson around 6 p.m. and recovered the victim's car.
Anderson is charged with first-degree assault and carjacking, and is currently being held without bail.