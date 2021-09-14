TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. on Tuesday announced hiring bonuses for new members of the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Department of Corrections.
Members of the next police recruiting class, whether they are entry-level or making a lateral move, will receive a $10,000 bonus if they stay with the department for three years following graduation from the academy.
“We are committed to doing everything we can to recruit the best-qualified candidates into these vital roles in order to keep our communities safe,” Olszewski said in a statement. “This common-sense strategy strengthens our ongoing work to attract individuals with diverse backgrounds and a deep desire to serve our neighborhoods.”
The new incentive does not impact the agency's existing internal referral bonus program.
“The Baltimore County Police Department is seeking service-minded individuals who are committed to protecting our communities,” Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said in a statement. “This incentive will assist us in attracting the most qualified candidates.”
Starting Oct. 1, the Department of Corrections will offer a $5,000 bonus to new hires who work with the agency for at least three years. There will also be a $5,000 referral bonus to existing employees who recruit new hires.
More information on the police department can be found at joinbaltimorecountypd.com or by calling 410-887-5542. Additional information on the Department of Corrections is available at baltimorecountymd.gov/correctionscareers or by calling 443-219-0990.