BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County woman is calling it a medical miracle after being brought back to life.

July 2nd wasn’t an ordinary day on the golf course for Kathy Patten. She got the call her daughter was in labor. Before meeting her newborn granddaughter, Patten had a heart attack. Moments later, she was gone.

“I’m so grateful God gave me a second chance,” said Patten. “I’m just going to be the best person I can be.”

No heart rate, pulse, or oxygen. Clinically dead for 45 minutes while her daughter has trouble of her own. Baby Alora was stuck in the birth canal. This caused Stacey Fifer to need an emergency C-section.

Intense CPR just rooms away brought the first miracle.

“It’s very scary, coming back is a second chance of life,” said Patten.

And then the second – a successful delivery.

“She truly is a walking miracle,” said Fifer.

“It was just fate that my Mom was supposed to be here and it was ultimately because of Alora that my Mom is here and happened to be at the right place at the right time,” said Fifer.

“I don’t say you’re welcome, I say thank you, said Dov Frankel, a GBMC ED physician. “You taught us what it means to live. You taught us what it means not to give up.”

Whether it be modern medicine or a higher power, there is something guiding this family for higher ground.

Both mother and baby are happy and healthy. This is Kathy’s 8th grandchild. Fifer was in Labor for 39 hours.