BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the third time this week, those public schools without functioning air conditioning will have an early release on Wednesday, September 15.
A full list of schools can be found here:
Baltimore City Public Schools will have early release at 12 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, for all schools that do not have air conditioning or have units under repair.
A full list of those schools is available at https://t.co/XQJ4hqzqaY.
