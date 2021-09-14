COVID-19 IN MARYLANDGeneral Assembly Committee Approves Mask Mandate In Public Schools
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — By a vote of 10 to 7, a Maryland General Assembly joint committee approved a mask mandate for all public schools in the state.

Sen. Sarah K. Elfreth (D-Anne Arundel County), co-chair of the committee, said the measure took effect immediately.

The state Board of Education on Aug. 26 adopted an emergency regulation requiring masks to be worn in all public schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A majority of the board voted in favor of the measure, which lasts for 180 days. There was one vote in opposition.

The General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review, comprised of 10 senators and 10 delegates, heard four hours of testimony on Tuesday from supporters and opponents of the state school board’s mask requirement.

Prior to today’s vote, most school districts already required masks be worn at all times, but Carroll County was one of the few school systems where masks were optional.

This story will be updated.

