BALTIMORE COUNTY (WJZ) — Across the region, a potential spike in COVID-19 is already disrupting the normal functions of hospitals and schools.
Though folks continue to get vaccinated, many larger schools and medical systems are not taking any chances. In Baltimore County school officials have canceled homecoming dances and indoor pep rallies.
High School parent Rodney Moody said his kid will not be upset about canceled events, but the high schoolers he works with will, “there’s a way to do things; if you can open all these businesses and have 6 feet and wear a mask let the kids have some fun.”
Public schools are not the only systems seeing major changes. At Anne Arundel Medical Center a chance for a surge in COVID-19 and the Delta Variant are causing delays to some surgeries.
Dr. Stephen Sellinger, Chief Medical Officer at Anne Arundel Medical Center said, “having adequate beds in the hospital to care for our community, which let us to reduce some of – not all but some of our elective surgeries.”
Timothy Jones is 14-years-old and getting his second shot of the Pfizer vaccine but is worried it will not protect him.
"I've been seeing a lot that even if you get vaccinated you can still catch it so if I catch it oh well," said Jones.
So he takes precautions like wearing a mask and staying far away from loved ones who might be at risk.