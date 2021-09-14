TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Fall sports are already underway at Baltimore County high schools, but students won’t get to take part in homecoming dances or indoor pep rallies again this year, the school system announced Tuesday.
In a message to parents of high school students sent out Tuesday morning, Baltimore County Public Schools cited the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county as a reason for the cancellations.READ MORE: Armed Teenager In Cape St. Claire Was Carrying Pellet Gun; Window Shattering On Police Vehicle Seen As 'Unrelated Circumstance,' Police Say
“As a system, we are committed to preserving and protecting in-person learning while providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for students and staff,” the message said.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 1,094 New Cases, 15 Deaths Reported Tuesday
School principals are still allowed to plan some homecoming festivities, such as outdoor halftime shows with marching bands and cheerleaders, Spirit Week, and any other traditions that can be held outside or with safety measures in place.MORE NEWS: Fatal Fire Under Investigation In Downtown Baltimore
Homecoming football games are proceeding as scheduled, the school system said.