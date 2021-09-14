BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Friday, September 10, Baltimore County Police learned of a deceased person near a bus stop in the 4000 block of Old Court Rd.
A passerby called the police after noticing the victim's clothing smoldering. Officers later concluded the victim had been stabbed.
Detectives found the suspect not far from the scene. The suspect was revealed to be 63-year-old William Preston and he remains held without bail and was charged with first-degree murder.
As this case continues to be investigated, detectives are asking anyone who may have been in the area to contact them by calling 410-307-2020.
Detectives continue to investigate and Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses.