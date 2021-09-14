ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County community is pitching in to help the families affected by the tornadoes from earlier this month.
Mission Escape Rooms is donating 100% of its sales this Thursday to those affected by the storms.
On Sept. 1, an EF2 tornado hit Annapolis, which led to 26 buildings being condemned.
Another tornado touched down in Edgewater.
If you’d like to help, sign up for your escape room at any of its three locations before Thursday using the code IDARELIEF.