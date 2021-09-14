HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County officials say so far this year, the overdose-reversing drug, Narcan, was administered in every case of non-fatal overdoses.

It’s exactly what Howard County park rangers, Ian Smith and Tabitha Kanagie had on hand when responding to a 9-1-1 call at Rockburn Branch Park in Elkridge on August 9th. “Because of that, we were able to g i ve these fam i l i es back the i r loved ones,” said Tab i tha Ka n ag i e, Park Ra n ger. “We the two men, we were told by family they were taking drugs, we administered naloxone and began administering CPR and fortunately were able to resuscitate them,” Ian Smith, Park Ranger. The reversing drug Naloxone, better known as Narcan, comes in the form of a nasal spray and can quickly halt the deadly effects of narcotics, essentially bringing people back from an overdose in a matter of minutes.

“It shuts off the opioid r ecepto r s in the b r ain. It’s administe r ed nasally and wo r ks about five minutes. It’s ve r y small, we keep it on our duty belt at all times,” said Smith. “They don’t need to be breathing for it to work, it absorbs through the mucous membranes.”

“Anything can r eally happen at any moment in any place and you just have to be p r epa r ed,” said Kanagie.

That’s why first responders are hoping to get the drug in the hands of more people who need it.

“People with the r ight t r aining in the r ight place at the r ight time can make all the diffe r ence, and that doesn’t need to be someone like me, it can be anyone, said Smith.