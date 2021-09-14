BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group of four suspects drove a van into the front of a Fells Point 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning and made off with the store’s ATM, the Baltimore Police Department said.
Around 4:32 a.m., the group hit the 7-Eleven store in the 1600 block of Thames Street, located in the heart of the neighborhood's historic retail and bar area. Once inside, they took the ATM and fled the area, police said.
Nobody was injured during the incident, police said.
Citywide Robbery detectives are investigating the incident.
Police are handling a string of similar ATM thefts, including recent incidents in Hampden and the Inner Harbor.