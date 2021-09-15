COVID-19 IN MARYLANDGeneral Assembly Committee Approves Mask Mandate In Public Schools
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJZ) — The Alexandria Police Department is asking the public in the Baltimore-Washington region to help find 2-year-old twins Mariah and Bailee Fostion.

The toddlers were last seen on Aug. 29 with their non-custodial parent, John Gaddy III, who is known to frequent places in Maryland, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania, police said.

Bailee is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, with skin discoloration on her scalp. Mariah also has brown hair and brown eyes, and can be identified by skin discoloration on both her legs, police said.

Anyone with information leading to the location of the children is asked to contact Det. Betty Sixsmith by email at Betty.Sixsmith@alexandriava.gov or phone  at 703-622-7037, or by dialing 9-1-1. Tips can be made anonymously.

