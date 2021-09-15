ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJZ) — The Alexandria Police Department is asking the public in the Baltimore-Washington region to help find 2-year-old twins Mariah and Bailee Fostion.
The toddlers were last seen on Aug. 29 with their non-custodial parent, John Gaddy III, who is known to frequent places in Maryland, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania, police said.READ MORE: Baltimore Bar Barfly's On Yelp List Of Top 20 Bourbon Bars In The Country
Alert:: The Alexandria Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating missing toddlers.
If anyone has seen them or has information on their whereabouts please reach out to the Alexandria Police Department @ 703.746.4444 or dial 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/VACoLHnbWVREAD MORE: Maryland Attorney General Frosh Offers Support For DOJ Challenge Of Texas Abortion Law
— Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) September 15, 2021
Bailee is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, with skin discoloration on her scalp. Mariah also has brown hair and brown eyes, and can be identified by skin discoloration on both her legs, police said.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: September Payments Arriving In Parents' Bank Accounts
Anyone with information leading to the location of the children is asked to contact Det. Betty Sixsmith by email at Betty.Sixsmith@alexandriava.gov or phone at 703-622-7037, or by dialing 9-1-1. Tips can be made anonymously.