BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Department of Public Works will resume the collection of bulk trash and old appliances on Saturday Oct. 2, using a modified schedule, Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Wednesday.

Starting Sept. 17, residents can call 311 to schedule an appointment for pickup of bulk trash items, such as furniture and tires, and “white goods,” such as stoves, refrigerators, dryers and air conditioners, the mayor’s office said.

DPW will complete 200 bulk trash stops and 30 white goods stops every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each week the appointments will focus on a different sector of the city.

Crews will fulfill appointments in Southwest neighborhoods on the first Saturday of the month, Northwest and Central neighborhoods on the second Saturday of the month, Northeast neighborhoods on the third Saturday of the month, and Southeast neighborhoods on the fourth Saturday of the month.

“I thank our residents for their patience and understanding while this service was suspended, and look forward to working closely with DPW to ensure this and other services can come back online safely for the benefit of our residents,” Scott said in a statement.

All missed bulk and white goods collections will be made up during the week, the mayor’s office said.

Each household is allowed to have up to three items removed per month.

Bulk trash collection was suspended in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

“I believe restarting this critical service for Baltimore City residents is about access and equity,” Department of Public Works Director Jason W. Mitchell said in a statement. “We have many residents that do not own vehicles, older residents, and residents with disabilities who may not be able to make it to our drop-off centers, and this will be a big help to them, their family, and friends who assist them.”